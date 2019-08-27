English
Plan my Way
  1. Home ·
How to reach the points of departure

Article translated by an automatic translation system. Press here for further information.

Reach Somport

Getting to Jaca

  • Jaca is connected by the N-330 road with Zaragoza and Huesca, and with Pamplona by the N-240.
  • As for scheduled lines, direct buses to Jaca depart daily from Zaragoza and Huesca. The address of the bus station is Av. de la Jacetania, 11-13, 22700 Jaca, Spain, 974 35 50 60.
  • You can also reach Jaca by bus from Zaragoza, Huesca and Pamplona with the company Alosa: www.alosa.es, informacion@alosa.es. Telephone: 902 210 700.
  • RENFE offers regional trains and a day that connects Jaca with Zaragoza and Madrid.

By train to Zaragoza, Pamplona or Huesca.

    • From Madrid and Barcelona you can travel directly by high-speed train to Zaragoza or Pamplona.
    • Madrid is also directly connected to Huesca.

More information at www.renfe.es. Telephone: 902 320 320.

Reach Somport

From Jaca:

To reach the top of Somport you have to take a bus at Jaca Station, located on the avenue la Jacetania, s/n, in the heart of the city.

  • The Mancomunidad del Alto Valle del Aragón is responsible for this service.
  • There are up to 5 weather frequencies departing in Jaca: 8:25 h, 12:00 h, 14:45 h, 19:35 h. and 21:45 h. Schedules may have small modifications during the summer although the 5 frequencies are always maintained.
  • Hours are available at the Tourist Office of Jaca, on the phone 974 36 00 98.

From Zaragoza:

From Zaragoza, a regional train leaves to Jaca. https://www.thetrainline.com

Hours:

  • 06:45h-09:10h Price: EUR 19.80
  • 8:45h-11:00h Price: EUR 19.80
  • 11:15-13:30h. Price: EUR 19.80
  • 14:15-16:30h. Price: EUR 19.80
  • 15:45h-18:00h. Price: EUR 19.80

 

Add page to my selection