Getting to Jaca

Jaca is connected by the N-330 road with Zaragoza and Huesca, and with Pamplona by the N-240.

with and and with Pamplona the N-240. As for scheduled lines, direct buses to Jaca depart daily from Zaragoza and Huesca. The address of the bus station is Av. de la Jacetania, 11-13, 22700 Jaca, Spain, 974 35 50 60.

and Huesca. The address of the bus station is Av. de la Jacetania, 11-13, 22700 Jaca, Spain, 974 35 50 60. You can also reach Jaca by bus from Zaragoza, Huesca and Pamplona with the company Alosa: www.alosa.es, informacion@alosa.es. Telephone: 902 210 700.

with the company Alosa: www.alosa.es, informacion@alosa.es. Telephone: RENFE offers regional trains and a day that connects Jaca with Zaragoza and Madrid.

By train to Zaragoza, Pamplona or Huesca.

From Madrid and Barcelona you can travel directly by high-speed train to Zaragoza or Pamplona. Madrid is also directly connected to Huesca.



More information at www.renfe.es. Telephone: 902 320 320.

Reach Somport

From Jaca:

To reach the top of Somport you have to take a bus at Jaca Station, located on the avenue la Jacetania, s/n, in the heart of the city.

The Mancomunidad del Alto Valle del Aragón is responsible for this service.

There are up to 5 weather frequencies departing in Jaca: 8:25 h, 12:00 h, 14:45 h, 19:35 h. and 21:45 h. Schedules may have small modifications during the summer although the 5 frequencies are always maintained.

8:25 h, 12:00 h, 14:45 h, 19:35 h. and 21:45 h. Schedules may have small modifications during the summer although the 5 frequencies are always maintained. Hours are available at the Tourist Office of Jaca, on the phone 974 36 00 98.

From Zaragoza:

From Zaragoza, a regional train leaves to Jaca. https://www.thetrainline.com

Hours: