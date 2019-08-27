How to reach the points of departure
Reach Somport
Getting to Jaca
- Jaca is connected by the N-330 road with Zaragoza and Huesca, and with Pamplona by the N-240.
- As for scheduled lines, direct buses to Jaca depart daily from Zaragoza and Huesca. The address of the bus station is Av. de la Jacetania, 11-13, 22700 Jaca, Spain, 974 35 50 60.
- You can also reach Jaca by bus from Zaragoza, Huesca and Pamplona with the company Alosa: www.alosa.es, informacion@alosa.es. Telephone: 902 210 700.
- RENFE offers regional trains and a day that connects Jaca with Zaragoza and Madrid.
By train to Zaragoza, Pamplona or Huesca.
- From Madrid and Barcelona you can travel directly by high-speed train to Zaragoza or Pamplona.
- Madrid is also directly connected to Huesca.
More information at www.renfe.es. Telephone: 902 320 320.
From Jaca:
To reach the top of Somport you have to take a bus at Jaca Station, located on the avenue la Jacetania, s/n, in the heart of the city.
- The Mancomunidad del Alto Valle del Aragón is responsible for this service.
- There are up to 5 weather frequencies departing in Jaca: 8:25 h, 12:00 h, 14:45 h, 19:35 h. and 21:45 h. Schedules may have small modifications during the summer although the 5 frequencies are always maintained.
- Hours are available at the Tourist Office of Jaca, on the phone 974 36 00 98.
From Zaragoza:
From Zaragoza, a regional train leaves to Jaca. https://www.thetrainline.com
Hours:
- 06:45h-09:10h Price: EUR 19.80
- 8:45h-11:00h Price: EUR 19.80
- 11:15-13:30h. Price: EUR 19.80
- 14:15-16:30h. Price: EUR 19.80
- 15:45h-18:00h. Price: EUR 19.80