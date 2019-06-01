The Camino de Santiago
French Way
Primitive Way
Northern Way
Silver Way
Sanabrés way
Basque Way
Portuguese Way
Catalan Way through San Juan de la Peña
Baztan Way
English way
San Salvador Road
Epilogue to Fisterra and Muxía
All information about the Camino de Santiago
Through this Practical Guide to the Camino de Santiago by EROSKI Consumer, we bring you interesting information about the official roads and their stages: monuments to visit, hostels to rest and detailed maps to know the distance, altitude and difficulties to overcome until you reach your destination.
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French Way
The most important and popular axis of the Xacobean pilgrimages
Primitive Way
Starting point to discover the path of the first known path
Northern Way
Old road and preferred by the European kings of the Middle Ages
Silver Way
The most important road from the south of the peninsula
Sanabrés way
Road connecting the center of the peninsula with northern Spain
Basque Way
Basic xacobeo axis and entrance door to the center of the peninsula
Portuguese Way
The most important Portuguese Way and second road with more influx
Catalan Way through San Juan de la Peña
Road that departs from Montserrat and joins others as it passes through Aragon
Baztan Way
Itinerary that converges with the French Way at the gates of Pamplona
English way
Ferrol and A Coruña, two alternatives for the beginning of this route
San Salvador Road
Route from Parador Nacional San Marcos de León and Oviedo Cathedral
Epilogue to Fisterra and Muxía
Extension of the different roads from Santiago hata Fisterra and Muxia