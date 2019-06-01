Through this Practical Guide to the Camino de Santiago by EROSKI Consumer, we bring you interesting information about the official roads and their stages: monuments to visit, hostels to rest and detailed maps to know the distance, altitude and difficulties to overcome until you reach your destination.

Through this Practical Guide to the Camino de Santiago by EROSKI Consumer, we bring you interesting information about the official roads and their stages: monuments to visit, hostels to rest and detailed maps to know the distance, altitude and difficulties to overcome until you reach your destination.

Check out our news section so you don't miss anything and be aware of the latest news about the Xacobeo Year. And if you need to plan your trip based on your preferences or available days, use the new Camino planner.

This will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience to meet oneself and to enjoy the generosity of other pilgrims and neighbors, always willing to accompany and help.

Enjoy the scenery and beauty offered by the 11 roads and its over 990 stages, Santiago awaits you to celebrate it.