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The Camino de Santiago

The Camino de Santiago

French Way

Primitive Way

Northern Way

Silver Way

Sanabrés way

Basque Way

Portuguese Way

Catalan Way through San Juan de la Peña

Baztan Way

English way

San Salvador Road

Epilogue to Fisterra and Muxía

All information about the Camino de Santiago

Through this Practical Guide to the Camino de Santiago by EROSKI Consumer, we bring you interesting information about the official roads and their stages: monuments to visit, hostels to rest and detailed maps to know the distance, altitude and difficulties to overcome until you reach your destination.

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All information about the Camino de Santiago

All information about the Camino de Santiago

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French Way

French Way

Stages 37
km 939,7

The most important and popular axis of the Xacobean pilgrimages

Primitive Way

Primitive Way

Stages 13
km 321,4

Starting point to discover the path of the first known path

Northern Way

Northern Way

Stages 32
km 814,7

Old road and preferred by the European kings of the Middle Ages

Silver Way

Silver Way

Stages 26
km 704,6

The most important road from the south of the peninsula

Sanabrés way

Sanabrés way

Stages 13
km 367,7

Road connecting the center of the peninsula with northern Spain

Basque Way

Basque Way

Stages 8
km 203,4

Basic xacobeo axis and entrance door to the center of the peninsula

Portuguese Way

Portuguese Way

Stages 6
km 118,8

The most important Portuguese Way and second road with more influx

Catalan Way through San Juan de la Peña

Catalan Way through San Juan de la Peña

Stages 14
km 325,0

Road that departs from Montserrat and joins others as it passes through Aragon

Baztan Way

Baztan Way

Stages 6
km 109,4

Itinerary that converges with the French Way at the gates of Pamplona

English way

English way

Stages 7
km 155,2

Ferrol and A Coruña, two alternatives for the beginning of this route

San Salvador Road

San Salvador Road

Stages 5
km 121,8

Route from Parador Nacional San Marcos de León and Oviedo Cathedral

Epilogue to Fisterra and Muxía

Epilogue to Fisterra and Muxía

Stages 5
km 151,1

Extension of the different roads from Santiago hata Fisterra and Muxia

Tips for pilgrims

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Latest news about the Camino de Santiago

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