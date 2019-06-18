How to reach the points of departure
Reach Sarria
By train
Direct from Madrid
Hours of departure and arrival:
- 07:15-13:40h. Train LD-MD. Price: EUR 29.80
- 13:05- 18:59h. Train Alvia. Price: 32.65
- 15:00- 21:07h. Train LD-MD. Price: 49.70
- 22:14-06:42. TrenHotel. Price: 51.90
Direct from Barcelona
Hours of departure and arrival:
- 09:00h-18:59h AVE-LD train. Price: 88,90EUR
- 09:30h-21:07h Train LD-MD. Price: EUR 41,30
- 20:20-09:01h TrenHotel. Price: EUR 56,70
The train from Barcelona to Sarria can also be taken in the following capitals: Tarragona, Lleida, Zaragoza, Pamplona, Vitoria, Burgos, Palencia and León.
Direct from Lugo
Hours of departure and arrival:
- 11:10-11:35h. Train Alvia. Price: EUR 7,60
- 16:00-16:24h. Train MD. Price: EUR 4
- 19:18-19:53. TrenHotel. Price: EUR 14.2
- 21:35-22:01. Train MD. Price: EUR 4
- 23:56-00:20h. Train Hotel. Price: EUR 12,79
www.renfe.com. Telephone: 24 hour information: 912 320 320. Free phone Accessibility. Request assistance at the service of the station platform: 900 920 922.
By bus
By bus from Santiago
Hours:
- 7:00h-11:10h (arrival time). Price: from €5.85
- 9:00:11:45h. Price: from €5.85
- 11:00-14:06. Price: from EUR 5.30
- 13:45-16:00h. Price: from €5.85
- 15:00-19:15h. Price: from €5.85
- 16:30-21:15. Price: from €5.85
By bus from Lugo
Hours:
- 6:40h-7:19 (arrival time). Price: from €1.30
- 7:45-8:15h. Price: from €1.30
- 11:00-11:39h. Price: from €1.30
- 12:30h-13:09h. Price: from €1.30
- 13:35-14:14h. Price: from €1.30
- 15:20-16:00h. Price: from €1.30
- 17:30-18:09h. Price: from €1.30
- 18:35-19:14h. Price: from €1.30
- 20:35-21:14h. Price: from €1.30