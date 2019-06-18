Reach Sarria

By train

Direct from Madrid

Hours of departure and arrival:

07:15-13:40h. Train LD-MD. Price: EUR 29.80

13:05- 18:59h. Train Alvia. Price: 32.65

15:00- 21:07h. Train LD-MD. Price: 49.70

22:14-06:42. TrenHotel. Price: 51.90

Direct from Barcelona

Hours of departure and arrival:

09:00h-18:59h AVE-LD train. Price: 88,90EUR

09:30h-21:07h Train LD-MD. Price: EUR 41,30

20:20-09:01h TrenHotel. Price: EUR 56,70

The train from Barcelona to Sarria can also be taken in the following capitals: Tarragona, Lleida, Zaragoza, Pamplona, Vitoria, Burgos, Palencia and León.

Direct from Lugo

Hours of departure and arrival:

11:10-11:35h. Train Alvia. Price: EUR 7,60

16:00-16:24h. Train MD. Price: EUR 4

19:18-19:53. TrenHotel. Price: EUR 14.2

21:35-22:01. Train MD. Price: EUR 4

23:56-00:20h. Train Hotel. Price: EUR 12,79

www.renfe.com. Telephone: 24 hour information: 912 320 320. Free phone Accessibility. Request assistance at the service of the station platform: 900 920 922.

By bus

https://www.monbus.es/en

By bus from Santiago

Hours:

7:00h-11:10h (arrival time). Price: from €5.85

9:00:11:45h. Price: from €5.85

11:00-14:06. Price: from EUR 5.30

13:45-16:00h. Price: from €5.85

15:00-19:15h. Price: from €5.85

16:30-21:15. Price: from €5.85

By bus from Lugo

Hours: