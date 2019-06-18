How to reach the points of departure
Reach Oviedo
By bus
From Madrid
Alsa. 902 42 22 42, www.alsa.es
Departure from South Station
C/ Méndez Alvaro, No 83. Telephone: 91 468 42 00, www.seasautobusesmadrid.com
Departure times:
- 00:30h-6:15h Price: EUR 35,99
- 6:15-12:45h. Price: EUR 33,80
- 8:15h-13:45h Price: EUR 19.65
- 9:15:14:45h. Price: EUR 52, 42
- 10:30h-16:00h. Price: EUR 23.30
- 12:00-17:30h. Price: EUR 19.65
- 12:15-18:35h. Price. EUR 38,14
- 14:00h-19:45h. Price: EUR 19.65
- 15:00-20:45h. Price: EUR 52,60
- 16:00h-21:45h Price: EUR 24,35
- 17:00h-22:30h Price: EUR 24,35
- 17:30h- 23:45h Price: EUR 24,35
- 18:00h-23:45h Price: EUR 24,35
- 21:30-02:45h. Price: EUR 55,50
- 23:30h- 05:15h Price. EUR 35,99
Departure from Interc. Moncloa
Calle Princesa, 89 - 28008, Madrid
Departure times:
- 8:30h-13:35h Price: EUR 19.65
- 9:30h-14:45h Price: EUR 52,42
- 10:45-16:00h. Price: EUR 23.30
- 12:15-17:30h. Price. EUR 19.65
- 12:30-18:35h. Price EUR 38.14
- 14:15-19:45h. Price: EUR 19.65
From the airport. Madrid-Barajas T4
Departure times:
- 11:15:19:30h. Price: EUR 35,99
- 14:45h-21:45h Price: EUR 35,99
- 16:15.-22:30h. Price: EUR 35,99
- 20:45-02:45h. Price: 56, EUR 55
- 23:00h-05:15h Price: EUR 35,99
- 23,59h- 06:15h Price: EUR 35,99
From Barcelona
Departure from Barcelona Nord bus station: Carrer d’Alí Bei, 80. Telephone: 902 26 06 06, www.barcelonanord.com
Hours:
- 09:00h- 21:05h (arrival) Price: EUR 62,59
- 15:15-05:15h (arrival). Price: EUR 84,42
- 20:00h-08:35h Price: EUR 65,87
- 23:00h- 10:45h Price. EUR 62,59
- 23:30h-13:45h Price: EUR 70,39
From Valencia
- Departure from Valencia bus station: Avenida Menéndez Pidal, 13. Telephone: 96 346 62 66. There is no direct route.
- With Auto-Res to Madrid. 902 02 00 52, www.auto-res.net
- The Company Bilmanbus S.L connects Valencia with Santander www.bilmanbus.es. The ticket price is from €42.38.
- From Santander you can reach Oviedo with Alsa from 13.47 euros to 24.64 euros.
From Bilbao
- Alsa, 902 42 22 42 www.alsa.es
- Departure from Termibus bus station: C/ Gurtubay, 1. Tel: 944 39 50 77.
- Price: Between EUR 12,85 and EUR 35,40.
www.bilbaotourism.net/BilbaoTourism/offices/tourism
By train
From Madrid (Chamartín Station):
- C/ Agustín de Foxá, s/n.
- Price: From EUR 27,365 to EUR 49,70
From Barcelona. Sants Station.
- Plaça Països Catalans s/n.
- With link and also by train hotel.
- Price: From EUR 51.65 to EUR 75.05.
From Valencia.
- There is no direct route.
- Different times and transfers in Alicante, Albacete and Madrid.
From Bilbao
- There is no direct route. The trip would be Bilbao – León – Oviedo.
- At 12:15 from Bilbao arriving in León at 14:03. At 17:39 there is an Alvia from León to Oviedo arriving at 17:35.
- The price for Bilbao to León is from 29,75 euros.
From Pamplona
- This route has a link in León. Price: between 44.50 and 63.40 euros.
From Leon
- In Alvia the price is from 27.95
From Seville
- There is no direct route. We have to transfer it in Madrid.