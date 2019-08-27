Reach Seville

By bus

From Madrid:

Socibus. 902 229 292 , www.socibus.es

Departure from South Station: C/ Méndez Alvaro, No 83 (Metro Méndez Álvaro). Telephone: 914 684 200.

Hours:

9:00h-15:55h. Price: EUR 35,70

11:00h-17:20h Price: EUR 31.70

15:00h- 21:15h Price: EUR 35,70

22:00H-04:30H. Price: EUR 35,70

23:59-06:10h. Price: EUR 31.70

From Barcelona:

Alsa www.alsa.es

Departure from Barcelona Nord bus station: Carrer d’Alí Bei, 80 (Metro line 1, stop Arc de Triomf) and arrival at the Plaza de Armas bus station in Sevilla.

Hours:

01:00- 22:30h. Price. EUR 107,92

17:00h- 11:45h Price. EUR 114,55

18:00h- 08:25h Price: EUR 93,93

18:25h-08:25h Price: EUR 93,93

22:00-20:00h. Price: EUR 115,99

From Valencia:

Alsa www.alsa.es

Valencia bus station: C/ Menéndez Pidal, 11. Telephone: 963 466 266.

Schedule:

02:45h-14:40h Price: EUR 61,28

09:00h-20:35h Price: 61, EUR 28

19:45h-08:25h Price: EUR 65,39

22:30h-08:25h Price: EUR 61,28

From Bilbao:

Socibus. 902 229 292 , www.socibus.es

Departure from Termibus bus station: C/ Gurtubay, 1. Telephone: 944 39 50 77.

By plane

Seville airport is located ten kilometers from the capital, between the municipal terms of Seville and La Rinconada. Once there you can catch an urban bus that leads to the center of Seville.

Bus to the airport:

The route is: Airport - Kansas City - Santa Justa Station - Luis de Morales - San Francisco Javier -, San Bernardo and Carlos V. More information is available on the website of Transportes Urbano de Sevilla, S.A.M. www.tussam.es

Domestic flights:

Flights with:

Alicante- Elche, Asturias, Almería, Bilbao, Barcelona, Gran Canaria; Lanzarote, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastián, Santander, Santiago de Compostela, Tenerife Norte and Sur, Valencia, Vitoria, Zaragoza, Fuerteventura and Ibiza.

International flights:

Flights with:

Amsterdam, Baden-Baden-Karlsuhe, Bari/Palese, Billund, Bologna, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Bordeaux, Catania, Cologne, Krakow, Dublin, Edinburgh, Eindhoven, Fez, Frankfort, Geneva, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Manchester, Marraketch, Marseille, Melilla, Milan, Rome

By train

From Madrid (Puerta de Atocha Station)

www.renfe.es

Hours:

15:00h-17:34h. AVE. Price: EUR 107,05

15:05h-18:34h. LD-AVE. Price: from EUR 77,45

16:00h-18:34h. AVE. Price: from EUR 80,50

16:30h-18:53h AVE. Price: from EUR 80,50

17:00h-19.34h. AVE. Price: from EUR 88,55

18:00h-20:34h AVE. Price: from EUR 117,75

19:00h- 21:40h AVE. Price: from EUR 96,60

21:00-23:40h. AVE. Price: from EUR 80,50

From Barcelona

www.renfe.es

Hours:

05:50h-12:34h AVE-AVE. Price: from EUR 104.25

05:50h-12:20h AVE-LD. Price: from EUR 114,55

05:50h-18:58h AVE-MD. Price: from €11.05

07:00-12:34h. AVE-AVE. Price: from 105,55 euros

08:30h-14:04h AVE. AVE. Price: 99,45euros

9:00H-15:42H. AVE-LD. Price: from EUR 102.65

12:100-18:34h. AVE-AVE. Price: from EUR 65,15

12:50-18:53h. AVE-AVE. Price. From 65, 15 euros

14:00h- 20:34h. AVE-AVE. Price. From EUR 104

15:45-21:18h. AVE. Price: from 87 euros

16:00-23:40h. AVE-AVE. Price from EUR 91,20

17:00h-23,40h. AVE-AVE. Price: from EUR 78,20

From Valencia

www.renfe.es

Hours:

6:30h-11:28h. AVE-AVE. Price: from EUR 78,05

07:10-12:20h AVE-LD. Price: from EUR 63.10

07:10-12:34h. AVE-AVE. Price: from EUR 66,90

8:40-12:30h. AVE-AVE. Price: from EUR 66,90

9:00h-13:10. AVE. Price: EUR 59,20

12:25h-19,40 euros. Torre Oro.Price: EUR 35,95

14:10-19:34h- AVE-AVE. From EUR 66,90

14:10h-18:53h. AVE-AVE. From 55, 75 euros

15:10-20:34h. AVE-AVE. From EUR 66,90

15:10h-21:40h. AVE-AVE. From EUR 66,90

17:05h-21:40h. AVE-AVE. From EUR 66,90

18:05- 23:40h. AVE-AVE. From EUR 66,90

From Bilbao (Abando Station)

www.renfe.es

Hours:

7:00h-16:34h. LD-AVE. Price: EUR 71,35

7:00h-15:42h. LD-LD. Price: EUR 73,85

Saturday prices are EUR 81.50, and there is no direct service on Sunday.