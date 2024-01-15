English
Plan my Way
  1. Home ·

Article translated by an automatic translation system. Press here for further information.

Workers, intellectuals, pilgrims

0
0
Workers, intellectuals, pilgrims

Author: M TERESA SAIZ

Place: RABÉ DE LAS CALZADA

Author's comment:

The photo has three parts: 1,- Pastor, working people; 2.- The Magi or wise, intellectuals; 3.- the pilgrims; all of them seek the TRUTH beyond all human, political, religious, economic, journalistic influence

License: This work is licensed under Creative Commons

This is how pilgrims see the Camino de Santiago

See all

Send us your photos!

Forum: What pilgrims think about the Camino de Santiago

See all