Workers, intellectuals, pilgrims
00
Author: M TERESA SAIZ
Place: RABÉ DE LAS CALZADA
Author's comment:
The photo has three parts: 1,- Pastor, working people; 2.- The Magi or wise, intellectuals; 3.- the pilgrims; all of them seek the TRUTH beyond all human, political, religious, economic, journalistic influence
