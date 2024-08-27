English
Plan my Way
  1. Home ·

Article translated by an automatic translation system. Press here for further information.

The arrow of the road

0
0
The arrow of the road

Author: SALVADOR PÉREZ OLIVER

Place: San Juan de Ortega

Date: 10/09/2023

License: This work is licensed under Creative Commons

This is how pilgrims see the Camino de Santiago

See all

Send us your photos!

Forum: What pilgrims think about the Camino de Santiago

See all