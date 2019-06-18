Tui, in the province of Pontevedra, is the gateway to the Portuguese Way in Spain. It is limited to the Portuguese population of Valença do Minho.

By train to Guillarei

The fastest option is to travel by train to Guillarei, town of the municipality of Tui and only 5 kilometers from it. From Guillarei you can go to Tui by bus or taxi. A Tui taxi is available 24 hours a day and can be taken at Guillarei Station. Contact Ignacio at 619 263 227.

From Madrid to Guillarei

Every day: Intercity at 11:40 and arrival at 21:52 (Passes among other locations through Ávila, Valladolid, Palencia, León, Astorga, Ponferrada and Ourense). Alvia at 15:00 with arrival at 20:59 (Goes through Segovia, Medina del Campo, Zamora and Ourense). Train Hotel at 22:30 and arrival at 06:50 (By Ávila, Zamora and Ourense).

From Barcelona to Guillarei

Every day: Train Hotel at 20:20 arriving at 10:37 (It passes among other locations in Tarragona, Lleida, Zaragoza, Logroño, Burgos, Palencia, León, Astorga, Ponferrada and Ourense).

From Valencia, Seville and other undescribed capitals

It can be accessed with transhipment in Madrid or Barcelona. All information at www.renfe.es Phone: 902 320 320.

 Vigo by bus, plane or train

Another widely used option is to travel to Vigo, and from Vigo to Tui by bus with the company AISA Automobiles de Tuy S.L.

How to get to Vigo

By bus to Vigo

By plane to Vigo

By train to Vigo

From Madrid to Vigo Journal: Talgo at 14:30 (Passes through the capitals of Segovia, Zamora and Ourense). Alvia at 15:00 (Segovia, Zamora Ourense). Train Hotel at 22:30 (By Ávila, Zamora and Ourense).

From Barcelona to Vigo Every day: Alvia at 9:30 (Passes through the capitals of Tarragona, Lleida, Zaragoza, Pamplona, Vitoria, Burgos, Palencia, León and Ourense) and Tren Hotel at 20:20 (For by Logroño instead of Pamplona and Vitoria).

From Valencia, Seville and other undescribed capitals with transhipment in Madrid or Barcelona. All information at www.renfe.es Phone: 902 320 320.

Vigo to Tui

By bus from Vigo to Tui

AISA Automobiles de Tuy S.L. Telephone: 986 61 02 55.

They attend from 9 to 13 and from 16 to 20 hours on working days. They also have excellent automated information service.

Weekdays: At 7:30 and every half hour between 8:30 and 20:30, except at 17.00 and 20:00.

At 7:30 and every half hour between 8:30 and 20:30, except at 17.00 and 20:00. Working Saturdays: Every hour between 8:30 and 13:30 and also at 15, at 17:30 and 20:30.

Every hour between and also at Sundays and holidays: At 10:00, 12:00, 18:00 and 21 hours

At 10:00, The price of a ticket to Tui is €3.15

You can also get from Vigo to Tui by train

There are two daily frequencies at 7:46 and 19:37 hours. The ticket costs EUR 3.90. www.renfe.es, Telephone: 902 320 320.