Reach Pamplona

Pamplona is the capital of Navarra. From this city you can access directly to Roncesvalles, neither buses nor trains arrive from Madrid to Roncesvalles directly, you have to arrive first to Pamplona and from there take a bus to Roncesvalles.

By bus from Madrid



Alsa buses: 911165102 www.alsa.es

Departure times from Avenida América.

01:00h-06:33h (arrival) Price: EUR 19.71

10:00- 17:15h. Price: EUR 20.95

12:00- 18:02h Price: EUR 19.17

15:00-20:21h. Price: EUR 20,21

19:30h- 00:45h Price €19.17

Jiménez Mobility: 900 202 777 / 941 202 777

https://tamp.jimenezmobility.es/

Departure Times from Avenida América:

09:00h-14.15h Price: EUR 24,75

11:00h-16:15h Price: EUR 24,75

13:00h-18:15h Price: EUR 24,75

15:00h-20:45h Price: EUR 24,75

15:30h-21:59h. Price: EUR 24,75

18:45h- 00:00h.Price: EUR 24,75

By plane

Pamplona Airport is 6 kilometers from the city. Can be contacted on 902 404 704.

There are direct flights from Madrid and Barcelona with the following companies: Air Nostrum, Vueling and Iberia:

By train

From Madrid

Renfe www.renfe.com

Monday to Friday:

7:35-10:42h. Alvia. Price: from €25.10 09.07-16:33h. MD-MD. Price: from EUR 35,85 09:30h-13:21h AVE-LD- From €48.25 10:35-13:55h. Alvia. Price: from 37.70 12:26h-20:13h MD-MD. Price: from EUR 35,85 15:05-18:45h. Alvia. Price: EUR 50,25 15:30-19:22h. AVE.LD. Price: EUR 41,35 17:30-21:38h. AVE-MD. Price: EUR 52,25 19:35-22:40. Alvia. Price: 31, EUR 40



Saturdays: 09:07h, 9:30h, 09:35h, 12:26h, 15:05h, 15:30h, 17:30h

Sunday: 09:07h, 9:30h, 10:35, 12:26, 15:05h, 15:30h, 17:30h, 17:35h, 19:35h

Prices: From 35, 85 to 76.05.

From Barcelona:

Monday to Friday:

09:30h-13:21h Alvia. Price: from EUR 50,70 09:30-13:21. Alvia. Price: from 50,70 15:30h-19:22h. Alvia. Price: from €44.40 17:00-21:38h. AVE.MD. Price: from EUR 42,30



Saturdays:

09:30h-13:21h Alvia. Price: from EUR 38.05 09:30-13:21. Alvia. Price: from €44.40 15:30h-19:22h. Alvia. Price: from EUR 50,70 17:00-21:38h. AVE.MD. Price: from 42, 30



Sundays: