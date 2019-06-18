Article translated by an automatic translation system. Press here for further information.
Reach O Cebreiro
Please note that Pedrafita do Cebreiro is the municipality to which O Cebreiro belongs, but it is 4.5 kilometres by road under O Cebreiro. So to get to O Cebreiro, you have to walk up or taxi.
By bus
From Ponferrada to Piedrafita do Cebreiro with the company www.alsa.es. Telephone: 902 42 22 42
Monday to Sunday: 08:25.12:00, 16:00, 19:00 (see the website of www.alsa.es the validity of the different frequencies). All tickets cost €4.10.
From Ponferrada to Castro (León) (1.5 km before Pedrafita do Cebreiro) with the company www.gonzalezdelariva.es. Telephone: 987 45 04 03
From Lugo to Pedrafita do Cebreiro:
- With the company www.gonzalezdelariva.es
- Weekdays: 7:30, 14:15 and 16:45
- Saturday: 10:20
- Sundays and holidays: 18:45
- With the company www.alsa.es. Telephone: 902 42 22 42
- Every day: 0:10, 10:30, 13:15, 17:20 and 17:30. The price is €5.71.
In Taxi
As we indicated to get from Pedrafita do Cebreiro O Cebreiro, you can walk up or take a taxi. There are several:
- Josè Luìs Fernández: 626 587 796
- Ana Belén Rodríguez: 670 681 832
- Brothers Doval: 638 350 753