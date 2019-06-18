Reach O Cebreiro

Please note that Pedrafita do Cebreiro is the municipality to which O Cebreiro belongs, but it is 4.5 kilometres by road under O Cebreiro. So to get to O Cebreiro, you have to walk up or taxi.

By bus

From Ponferrada to Piedrafita do Cebreiro with the company www.alsa.es. Telephone: 902 42 22 42

Monday to Sunday: 08:25.12:00, 16:00, 19:00 (see the website of www.alsa.es the validity of the different frequencies). All tickets cost €4.10.

From Ponferrada to Castro (León) (1.5 km before Pedrafita do Cebreiro) with the company www.gonzalezdelariva.es. Telephone: 987 45 04 03

From Lugo to Pedrafita do Cebreiro:

With the company www.gonzalezdelariva.es Weekdays: 7:30, 14:15 and 16:45 Saturday: 10:20 Sundays and holidays: 18:45



With the company www.alsa.es. Telephone: 902 42 22 42 Every day: 0:10, 10:30, 13:15, 17:20 and 17:30. The price is €5.71.



In Taxi

As we indicated to get from Pedrafita do Cebreiro O Cebreiro, you can walk up or take a taxi. There are several: