Pamplona to Roncesvalles and Saint Jean Pied de Port

It can only be reached by public service by bus or taxi.

By bus

Pamplona bus station, 948 20 35 66.C/ Yanguas and

Miranda No. 2, 31002.

www.seasdeautobusesdepamplona.com

Malaga-Roncesvalles route

(the duration is one hour and ten):

Coaches Artieda: 948 300 287www.autocaresartieda.com

and www.autocaresartieda.com/?scc=roncesvalles

Ticket purchases, both for passengers and for bicycle billing, can only be made at the Pamplona Bus Station / One-stop shop, on the same day of travel. Tickets cannot be booked online. Nor by phone. Tickets must be purchased on the same day of travel.

Since 1 September Monday to Friday: 13:50h Friday: 18:00 Saturdays: 16:00 Sundays and holidays: No service From 1 July to 31 August: Monday to Friday: 10:00 and 18:00 Saturdays: 10:00 and 16:00 Sundays and holidays: No service Price: EUR 5 and the bicycle is allowed to be billed, only at a window and on the same day of travel, with an additional cost of EUR 6. The wheel and the buckles must be dismantled and the payment must be made in cash. In the same Roncesvalles, at the time the bus from Pamplona arrives, there are several taxis waiting to get the pilgrims who want to Saint Jean Pied de Port.



Route Asturias-Saint Jean Pied de Port

The duration is 1 hour and 45 minutes

Only in season!

In taxi

Teletaxi San Fermín

948 23 23 00 and 948 35 13 35. www.taxiasturias.com

Rates 2015:

Working hours (from 07:00h to 22:00h): From Pamplona to Roncesvalles: EUR 67; from Pamplona airport to Roncesvalles: EUR 73; from Pamplona to Saint Jean Pied de Port: EUR 107 and from Pamplona airport to Saint Jean Pied de Port: EUR 112.

Weekends and holidays (from 22:00h to 07:00h): Pamplona to Roncesvalles: EUR 83; from Pamplona airport to Roncesvalles: EUR 88; from Pamplona to Saint Jean Pied de Port: 134euros and from Pamplona airport to Saint Jean Pied de Port: EUR 140.

They give the option of sharing taxi with other pilgrims! More information at http://www.taxiasturias.com/award.php

Navarvip

948 102 100. www.navarvip.com

Rates: Check price by phone or email.

No taxi sharing option