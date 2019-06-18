How to reach the points of departure
Article translated by an automatic translation system. Press here for further information.
Hendaya to Saint Jean Pied de Port
In addition to Roncesvalles, Saint Jean Pied de Port is also accessible from Hendaya.
By train to Hendaya
This train departs from Madrid Chamartín and stops at the stations of Segovia, Valladolid, Burgos, Miranda de Ebro, Vitoria/Gasteiz, Zumarraga, San Sebastián/Donostia e Irun.
Hours:
- 8:43-14:33h. Alvia. Price: from €59.15
- 09:97-17:35h. MD. Price: from EUR 40,05
- 10:15h-17:35h. AVANT-MD. Price: from EUR 44
- 12:26h-20:37h MD. Price: from EUR 40,05
- 14:50-20:37h. ALVIA. Price: from 59,15
- 17:38h-23:00h ALVIA. Price; from 59,15h
Train from Hendaya to Saint Jean Pied de Port
From Hendaya you can travel by train to Saint Jean Pied de Port in Bayona. Take the TER, the Regional Express Transport.
Hendaya to Bayona takes 36 minutes and Bayona to Saint Jean takes approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.