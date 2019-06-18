In addition to Roncesvalles, Saint Jean Pied de Port is also accessible from Hendaya.

By train to Hendaya

This train departs from Madrid Chamartín and stops at the stations of Segovia, Valladolid, Burgos, Miranda de Ebro, Vitoria/Gasteiz, Zumarraga, San Sebastián/Donostia e Irun.

Hours:

8:43-14:33h. Alvia. Price: from €59.15

09:97-17:35h. MD. Price: from EUR 40,05

10:15h-17:35h. AVANT-MD. Price: from EUR 44

12:26h-20:37h MD. Price: from EUR 40,05

14:50-20:37h. ALVIA. Price: from 59,15

17:38h-23:00h ALVIA. Price; from 59,15h

Train from Hendaya to Saint Jean Pied de Port

From Hendaya you can travel by train to Saint Jean Pied de Port in Bayona. Take the TER, the Regional Express Transport.

Hendaya to Bayona takes 36 minutes and Bayona to Saint Jean takes approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.