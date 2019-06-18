Getting to Montserrat

Montserrat Abbey is the most important pilgrimage site in Catalonia. It welcomes the patron saint of the community: the Virgin of Montserrat, known for the nickname of the Moreneta. It is the usual starting point of the Camino de Santiago Catalan by San Juan de la Peña, which links via Huesca with Santa Cilia de Jaca, and the Camino Català by Lleida and Zaragoza, which connects in Logroño.

The best option to reach the monastery of Santa María de Montserrat is to take the R-5 line of the Railways of the Generalitat of Catalonia. It is the Barcelona - Manresa line and part from Plaza España, in the capital itself. At the station it is advisable to buy a combined ticket to Aeri Montserrat and the subsequent cable car climb, or to Monistrol Montserrat and the train zipper to the monastery. The cable car saves a level of 544 meters and assumes the first adrenaline discharge from the pilgrimage. The new zipper train, a relay from the old train that stopped working in 1957, has been operating since 2003 and is another more paused alternative to reach the monastery and admire the serrated mountain.