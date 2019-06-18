Getting to Irun

Irun is a Gipuzkoan city bordering France where the Camino del Norte and the Camino Vasco del Interior start.

By bus

From Madrid

Alsa www.alsa.es Different departures from Avenida América and T4 de Barajas.

Journal from Avenida América: 00:30, 7:30 and 16:00

From Madrid Estación Sur: 07:00h

From T4 de Barajas at 7:45 and 15:15 (price 48.55).

Price: EUR 40,92.

From Barcelona

Alsa www.alsa.es From Barcelona Nord Station.

Journal: 11:45h with arrival at 23:10h (with transfer in Vitoria-Gasteiz).

Price: EUR 56,70.

From Bilbao

www.alsa.es Departures from Gurtubay Street.

Opening hours 04:30h-6:20h Price: EUR 8.31 11:00h-12:50h. Price: EUR 8.31 13:30h-15:20h Price: EUR 8,31 14:30h-16:15h Price: EUR 8.31 17,90-21:00h. Price: EUR 8.31 20:10-22:00h. Price: EUR 8.31



By plane

From San Sebastian

Irún is 3 kilometers from San Sebastian Airport (Hondarribia). There is a bus that connects travelers with Irún.

By train

From Madrid

Renfe. www.renfe.es Departure from Madrid Chamartín.

Hours: 08:43-14:33 (arrival) ALVIA. Price: from €59.15 0:07-17:35. MD. Price: from EUR 40,05 10:15-17:35. AVANT.MD. Price: from EUR 44 12:26h-20:37h MD. Price: from EUR 40,05 14:50-20:37h. ALVIA. Price: from €59.15 17:38-23:00h. ALVIA. Price: from 59,15 euros.



From Barcelona

Renfe. www.renfe.es Departure from Barcelona Sants.

Hours: 8.25-20:37. AVE-MD. 9:30h-17:35. LD-MD. Price: from EUR 62.35



From San Sebastian