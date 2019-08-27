Article translated by an automatic translation system. Press here for further information.
Get to Moreruela Farm
The journey from Granja de Moreruela to Santiago de Compostela can be reached in 13 days and constitutes an itinerary in itself. Moreruela Farm is also the starting point of the Sanabrés Road and the population where the Vía de la Plata connects.
A Granja de la Moreruela, at the foot of the N-630, can only be accessed by car and bus. The best accesses are Benavente, on the north, and Zamora, on the south.
Departure from Benavente Bus Station
Avenida General Primo de Rivera, s/n. Telephone: 980 63 27 11
Live coaches
Telephone: 980 51 66 23 www.autocaresvivas.es Mail: info@autocaresvivas.es
Hours:
- Monday to Friday: 08:00, 09:00, 10:00, 11:15, 13:00, 15:00, 18:15 and 19:30.
- Saturdays: 09:00, 11:15, 15:00 and 18:15.
- Sundays and holidays: 09:00, 11:15, 16:30 and 19:30.
Departure from Zamora Bus Station
Avenida Alfonso Peña, s/n. Telephone: 980 52 12 81
Coaches Chestnut and Children
Calle Benavente, 2 Bajo. Zamora. Telephone: 636 144 224. www.castanoechildren.com
You need to call the mobile phone to book.
Hours:
- Monday to Friday: 8:30h, 14:00h, 18:00h
- Saturdays: 14:00h
- Sunday: No service