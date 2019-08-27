Get to Moreruela Farm

The journey from Granja de Moreruela to Santiago de Compostela can be reached in 13 days and constitutes an itinerary in itself. Moreruela Farm is also the starting point of the Sanabrés Road and the population where the Vía de la Plata connects.

A Granja de la Moreruela, at the foot of the N-630, can only be accessed by car and bus. The best accesses are Benavente, on the north, and Zamora, on the south.