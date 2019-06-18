La Compostela and the Blessing to the pilgrim

Upon passing the credential, the pilgrim receives a document with a characteristic orla of oak leaves and Jacobean scallops in which the name of the pilgrim is recorded in Latin, and is currently signed by the Capitular Secretary of the Compostelan Church.

The Cabildo of this Holy Apostolic and Metropolitan Church Cathedral Compostelana custodian of the seal of the Altar of Santiago Apostle, to all the Faithful and pilgrims who arrive from any part of the Orbe of the Earth with an attitude of devotion or for the sake of vow or promise to pilgrimage to the Tomb of the Apostle, Our Patron and Protector of the Spaniards, attests to all the following: D. .............................................................................................. Temple with a Christian sense (pietatis cause).

In faith of which I give you this document endorsed with the seal of this same Holy Church.

Given in Santiago de Compostela on the day.........................................

The Capitular Secretary

La Compostela is witness to the rise of the Camino in this beginning of the millennium. In 1985 it was requested by 2,491 people; in 1991 it was 7,274 people

who got it. In 1993, Holy Year, the Xunta launched a tremendous tourism promotion plan and 100,000 people got the Compostela. In the Holy Year, in 1999, 180,000 pilgrims were overcome walking, horse or bicycle that sealed their credential in Santiago, although more than nine million people visited Santiago. In 2004, the last Holy Year reached 200,000 credential awards. 2017 was the first year in which more than 300,000 pilgrims gathered her.

The Blessing to the Pilgrim

This blessing is received by the pilgrim at the beginning of the Camino in the Collegiate of Roncesvalles. For a few years, some churches along Camino have also offered it, understanding that not all pilgrims depart from Roncesvalles.

"In the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, receive this weird habit of your pilgrimage so that you may punish and amend yourself to arrive at the feet of Santiago, where you yearn to come, and that after you have made the journey you will return to our side with joy, with the help of God, who lives and reigns for all the centuries Amén.Receive this scale that is as a continuation of the journey